Paiosaco-Hierros and As Pontes conclude their match at Municipal A Porta Santa without goals (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 8:16 PM CEST

The Paiosaco-Irons and the As Pontes ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a 0-0 draw this Sunday at the Municipal A Porta Santa. The Paiosaco-Irons He faced the duel with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Racing C. Villalbés by a score of 2-0. On the visitors’ side, the As Pontes lost by a score of 0-4 in the previous match against the Somozas. After the duel, the locals were placed in twelfth place in the standings, while the As Pontes He was in tenth position at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period, both the Paiosaco-Irons and the As Pontes they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Paiosaco-Irons gave entrance to Adri casariego, Ivan Love, Tani and Modia by Lithos, Jesus Sayes, Knoll and Eiroa, Meanwhile he As Pontes gave the green light to Mitogo and Vilela by Quique and Oscar Martinez.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting a total of ten cards were seen. By the Paiosaco-Irons the referee sanctioned with yellow to Eiroa, Knoll and Verdejo, while in the pontés team he admonished Adrian, Bird, Ruben Pardo, Mitogo, Lopez and Miraz and with red to Lopez (2 yellow).

After this tie that closed the season, at the end of the match, the Paiosaco-Irons it was placed in twelfth place in the table with 12 points, in a position to access the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, As Pontes with this point he got the tenth place with 19 points, instead of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetPaiosaco-Hierros:Rama, Gamallo, Beto, Verdejo, Josiño, Moure, Eiroa (Modia, min.76), Litos (Adri Casariego, min.58), Juanma, Otero (Tani, min.71) and Jesús Sayes (Iván Amor, min. 71)As Pontes:Vázquez, Pablo Fraga, Manu Moya, Seoane, Pájaro, Adrián, Quique (Mitogo, min.60), David García, Leonardo, Oscar Martinez (Vilela, min.71) and MirazStadium:Municipal A Porta SantaGoals:0-0