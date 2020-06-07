The large canvas with a black crepe in memory of the 40,000 deceased by the coronavirus, placed by the City of Madrid in the emblematic Puerta del Sol, it has been vandalized this Sunday by a group of protesters while demanding justice for George Floyd, the African American who died in Minneapolis (USA) due to excessive detention by US agents.

Black Lives Matters. The slogan of the global protests for the death of George Floyd can be read from this Sunday on the canvas that reminds us of the coronavirus dead. A large black crepe placed by order of the Madrid mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, on April 23 during an act of tribute to all those who have lost their lives during the pandemic. A memory of the city hardest hit by the health crisis caused by the virus, which even opened several macro-morgues on ice skating rinks due to the magnitude of the tragedy.

The crepe, which was already a symbol of Madrid’s memory, has been vandalized during the marches, which have brought together several hundred people. The motto has been painted with spray on the same white plastic sheet. Other graffiti in black have also appeared.

The canvas with the crepe and the graffiti appeared this Sunday.

Demonstration in Madrid

Madrid This Sunday was the scene of a massive protest march for the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis during an arrest in which excessive force was applied by the officers. Several hundred people, including representatives of groups of immigrants, have marched peacefully to the United States embassy in the capital.

“If you get tired of hearing about racism, imagine experiencing it.” Posters with these slogans have accompanied the march through the streets of Madrid, which has ended in front of the American embassy on Serrano street. Banners with the slogan have been displayed there ‘Black Lives Matter ’ (Black Lives Matter), the slogan that has taken global protest after the death of George Floyd.

Some black protesters have lain down on public roads to stage the last few minutes of Floyd’s life during his arrest, for which the officers responsible have been detained and face murder charges.

After reaching the embassy, ​​the demonstration has continued towards Puerta del Sol.