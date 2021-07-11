Pain, decades, death, Pedro Rodríguez

MEXICO CITY.

On its cover of July 12, 1971, Excelsior noted, in eight columns, one more feature of the Chilean transformation that Salvador Allende was trying and that ultimately cost him his life. Below, the main image of the newspaper exposed the outcome of the last journey of the pilot Pedro Rodríguez.

Today is 50 years since that fatal accident in Nuremberg, Germany. The Mexican, whom the Europeans nicknamed Ojos de Gato, due to his ability to pilot in adverse conditions, rain, fog or low light, was hit by the destination, which took advantage of a slight braking after a series of ss, which caused that his Ferrari lost the right front tire, which was already going flat; the car crashed into the wall and bounced, turned into a torch that was then hit by Kurt Hild, at the wheel of his Porsche.

Pedro was taken to the hospital with burns to almost the entire body, broken legs and a skull fracture. His heart, after a successful first resuscitation, couldn’t take it anymore.

I won the place that I had set aside next to Ricardo, in the cemetery ”, said for that edition of Excelsior Pedro Natalio Rodríguez Quijada, the father of that pair of legends, lacerated by a second dagger: Ricardo had died nine years ago, the November 1, 1962, also aboard a racing car. Don Pedro did not want to travel to bring the remains, as he said that “I don’t know if I would bear it, and I don’t want them to have to bring two coffins instead of one.”

The news, broadcast on radio and television, shook the country that Sunday morning. President Luis Echeverría, after expressing his condolences to Rodríguez Quijada, ordered that the procedures be expedited to bring the body as quickly as possible, via New York; the expenses would be borne by the presidency. Angelina Dammy, Pedro’s widow, immediately traveled to Germany; she was fired by Octavio Sentíes, regent of Mexico City, commissioned by the head of the Federal Executive.

English midfielder Graham Hill, dismayed, said that the Mexican “was on the cusp of success” and that he was undoubtedly “one of the best on the planet, especially in wet terrain.” The world of motorsport was hurt by the departure of one of his sons: 31 years old, seven podiums and two F1 wins: South Africa in 1967, on a Cooper-Maserati, and Belgium in 1970, with BRM. The grief resulted in more than 40 international phone calls to Pedro’s home on Camino a Toluca # 135.

Today, five decades away, what happened in Nuremberg still has its dark corners. Pedro was the only fatal victim: Hild, who struck him, was unharmed; The first ones who came to assist the Mexican also ended up in the hospital with burns, but they all lived to tell the tale. “It seems that Pedro received an offer to race in a car that he did not know,” said Rodríguez Quijada, words settled in those pages of Excelsior. The 200 Miles were in the NörisRing, a race that the Mexican had not contemplated to contest, but he agreed to participate at the insistence of Sport Motor Club executives.

The cover of Excelsior for July 12, 1971: the bullet at the top reads: “Pedro Rodríguez killed himself in Nuremberg when a wheel came off his car.”

In principle, he was going to use BRM’s new car to get it drilled, but the car was not ready and so he accepted the Ferrari, a 512M / S.

The newspapers published the tragedy of July 11 on their pages the next day. Allende and the nationalization of mining for Chile gave the note of eight for Excelsior, but that image of Pedro displayed on its cover shook the hearts of avid readers on a sore Monday morning, today 50 years ago.

AMU

