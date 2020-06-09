© Provided by .

Public attending the George Floyd funeral service stops by his coffin at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas

Thousands of Houston residents faced the sun and heat Monday to bid farewell to George Floyd for the last time, in funerals laden with pain and thought.

A long line began to form in the morning and continued to grow throughout the day outside The Fountain of Praise Church in South Houston.

Several of those present at the church come from the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where the late 46-year-old African-American man was raised.

Floyd’s death at the hands of a white policeman who suffocated him by resting his knee on his neck, sparked a wave of outrage and anti-racist protests across the United States and in various parts of the world.

Some wore T-shirts with the inscription “I can’t breathe”, the last words of Floyd. Others raised their fists at the coffin, a symbol of black power and solidarity.

Attendees were required to wear face masks inside the church, and were only allowed to stay briefly in front of the open coffin, rules imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic, still ongoing.

Kelvin Sherrod, 41, arrived with his wife and two children, ages 8 and 9. They were all wearing black T-shirts with Floyd’s last sentence.

In the midst of so much pain, Sherrod said it made him happy to see such a crowd.

“This is not uniting as a country, not because of our skin color,” he said.

Candice Qualls, another assistant, also underlined the unit. “It is time for a change and for us to overcome oppression, police brutality and racism,” he added.

Among the majority, black, white attendees also wanted to convey a message of solidarity and unity.

Sarah Frazzell, 33, participated in the service with five other friends, and two of them brought flowers to “support (Floyd’s) family and community.”

For her, the number of audiences is significant because people are showing the United States that a case like Floyd’s “is not right.”

Floyd’s is the latest in a list of police fatalities in recent years, deaths mostly of black and unarmed men.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who came to greet the Floyd family, admitted that it took “a lot of work” to end the lack of mutual trust between the police and the black community.

Away from the crowd, sitting in a camping chair and holding an umbrella to protect himself from the sun, Zachary Daniels, 56, said he had doubts that people would change their minds about the police any time soon.

“The question is whether (that way of thinking) will continue for six months, or (if) we will be here again to celebrate another black life,” he added.