The mixed martial arts fighter, Isaiah Chapman, which works within the developer Bellator, (first-line company together with the UFC), died Tuesday night after being shot several times outside his home in Akron, Ohio.

The local newspaper, the Akron Beacon Journal, quoting Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, reported that Agents responded to a shooting call at 9:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The same journalistic source indicated that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man on the street with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A few hours ago, a member of our family was killed. They shot him several times. He had no chance to defend himself. My heart is breaking, “said Timberlake Jordan, a relative of the MMA fighter, through his Twitter account.

Other members of Chapman’s family also shared the news of his shooting death on social media. The manager of confirming the Bellator fights, Rich Chou, paid tribute to the young fighter on Twitter: “RIP,” he wrote alongside a photo.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet revealed more details of the body of “The Beast”, as he was known in the world of mixed martial arts, and the alleged suspect in the shooting remains at large. It is also not known what was the reason for the shooting.

According to his profile posted on Tapology, Chapman became a professional wrestler since February 2012 when he climbed into the octagon to beat American Richard McDole in the North American Allied Fight Series (NAAFS). That was his first elbow knockout victory during the second round.

Their last fight took place in October last year in Bellator 232, losing to Patchy Mix in a bantamweight bout. Chapman had a professional record of 9-4.

The American media revealed that a campaign was launched created in GoFundMe with which they will try help the family of the deceased financially with funeral arrangements. Chapman had three children, two girls and a boy.