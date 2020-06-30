Pain and glory takes all palms to succeed in virtual Platinum Awards | AP

Pedro Almodovar’s new film « Pain and Glory« It turned out to be one of the multi-awards at the Xcaret Platinum Gala of Ibero-American Cinema. six awards among those that included best film and director

The winners of the 7th edition of the Platinum were announced last Monday on YouTube, on the awards channel, amid the contingency by the coronavirus, which led to the postponement of the date and change of format to a virtual one.

The award-winning semi-autobiographical story of Almodovar it also took the honors for the best male performance, the honor for best film and director award, while its protagonist Antonio Banderas took the award for the best male performance.

It is worth mentioning that Flags in 2015 he received the Platinum of Honor for his career. As for the tape, he was also crowned in the categories of script, original music and editing direction.

On the other hand, Carol Duarte, A Brazilian actress, won the award for the best female interpreter for her work in « Invisible life”

Other productions like the series « The paper house”From the platform Netflix I also shine in these awards, obtaining three Platinum that include best miniseries or Ibero-American film series, best male performance in miniseries for Álvaro Morte, and best female acting cast in a miniseries or TV series for Alba Flores.

Another Netflix production, where also Cecilia Suarez obtained recognition for the best female performance in miniseries or TV series for the second consecutive year in « The House of Flowers« , while Gerardo Romano from“ El Marginal III ”won the category of best male acting for a supporting role in a miniseries or TV series.

Tapes like « The chambermaid”From the Mexican director Lila Aviles they were deserving of the statuette for the best Ibero-American fiction feature film, while « Democracia em vertigem » by the Brazilian Petra Costa it won the best documentary and the first Costa Rican nominee for the awards.

« The awakening of the ants », was awarded the Xcaret Platinum Award to Cinema and Values ​​Education, but the Colombian film « Jumpsuits« She won two awards: for best cinematography and best sound direction, the Argentine-Spanish » While the war lasts « was the winner of best art direction.

The virtual ceremony was presented by the Colombian journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas, the humorist OChaparro sea and Colombian actress and singer Májida Issa.

It is worth mentioning that Xcaret Platinum Awards for Ibero-American Cinema They are promoted by the Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity and the Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers along with the support of the Ibero-American film academies and institutes themselves, their ceremony in 2021 will return to the Mexican Riviera Maya on a later defined date.