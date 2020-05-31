The outrage at the death of another African-American at the hands of the US police It spreads like a powder keg of anger and pain throughout the country.

Various US cities They announced curfews for the weekend.

The marches to demand justice for George Floyd were also organized outside the United States.

What happened in the protests this Saturday?

For the second day in a row, protesters managed to get through the fences that protected the entrances to the streets leading to the White House and confronted Secret Service agents.

Also in Miami, authorities fired rubber bullets and sprayed protesters with tear gas, some of whom looted businesses and burned vehicles.

In San Francisco thousands of people gathered in front of the city hall and in Philadelphia they tried to demolish a statue.

Another statue of Louis XVI was vandalized during the protests in Louisville, prompting a reaction from Louis de Bourbon.

A protestor (at an overwhelmingly peaceful protest) in downtown Louisville has made off with the hand of the King Louis XVI statue pic.twitter.com/vnkq1xWvgQ – Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 29, 2020

In New York, protesters again clashed with law enforcement, threw projectiles, started fires, and destroyed police vehicles. Several officers were injured and many arrests were made, according to local media.

Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency amid looting, arson and an attack on a police compound.

Another attack on the city government building took place in Nashville, where police used smoke bombs to disperse protesters.

In Los Angeles, where more than 500 arrests of protesters were recorded on Friday, hundreds of people took to the streets again this Saturday and clashes with police were reported.

Some vehicles were set on fire in Minneapolis.

While in Houston, authorities announced that they detained more than 200 people during the protests that were reported between Friday night and Saturday morning.

In Chicago they burned flags and marched to the Trump International Hotel and Tower before dispersing after clashes with police.

What are the protests about?

The protests, which follow one another for the fifth consecutive day and to which new cities have been added, were unleashed after a video was released showing the black man with breathing difficulties on the floor, while a white police officer pressed his neck with knee.

Police officers approached Floyd because they suspected he had used a counterfeit $ 20 bill and were trying to put him in a police vehicle.

When immobilized with the knee around his neck, the man tries to ask for help and repeatedly shouts “I can’t breathe” or “I’m going to die”.

The 44-year-old white officer who immobilizes Floyd in the video has been identified as Derek Chauvin.

Subsequently, he appears motionless in the images, before being put on a stretcher and transferred in an ambulance.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer pictured here, was arrested on Friday for his alleged connection to the victim’s death and three other Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officials were fired. The FBI joined the investigation into the events.

The protesters claim that Floyd’s death is an act of racial discrimination and demand that measures be taken to prevent such events from happening again and that the other three officers who were present during the event are brought to justice.

What is known about Floyd’s death?

According to the indictment, the autopsy initially found no evidence of “traumatic suffocation or strangulation.”

But the coroner noted that Floyd suffered from a heart condition that combined with “possible intoxication in his body” and the oppression exerted by the agents “probably contributed to his death.”

George Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn’t breathe.

The report says that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and almost three minutes after Floyd was knocked unconscious.

About two minutes before he removed his knee, officers tried to take Floyd’s pulse on his wrist, but were unable to find it.

He was transferred by ambulance to a medical center and declared dead an hour later.

The Minnesota Police Procedural Manual states that officers are trained in how to squeeze a detainee’s neck without applying force directly to the airways and that they can apply the knee, which is considered non-lethal use of force.