Paige’s family was called up for multiple instances of abusive behavior as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Paige’s mother Saraya Knight responded to these allegations and is not happy to see her name in the headlines that way. She has also resigned from the business.

Saraya Knight responded to the accusations against and strongly contested what was said. He also listed cases that painted his own image of history.

Paige’s Mom Quits the Wrestling Business

He addressed the accusation of having kissed a minor first. Welcome a conversation with the police if they would like to talk about it because they said it didn’t happen. You can read his livid Facebook response below as he individually addresses the allegations against his family. Then he announced his exit from the business.

So for the past 3 days I have sat wondering what exactly it takes to satisfy this bloodthirsty hunt, in my life do you want me to die? You think that by pressing the buttons I’m going to lie down there and just leave myself. First of all, I reject any statement about kissing a minor, that’s fucking sick, and if the Norfolk Police want to come talk to me about it, I’m glad to receive it. Where were the parents during this apparent act! 10 years alone in a show? I do not think so! I hope you have good lawyers. I will welcome ANY police investigation into this matter. I absolutely deny it! Yasmin, we were talking until April of this year, why didn’t you say you came to my gym just before closing during training, you hugged me, you and Alice walked in front of 30 people! I do not get it! Ayesha, we didn’t get along, we fought hard, you did your best, you didn’t back down, we argued as equals. As for me, you are entitled to any opinion you have of me, you were not a shrunken violet. Alice, I’m amazed, I’ve always loved you. This has hurt a lot. In fact, everyone who has written something, regardless of whether it is true or false, right or wrong, has had plenty of time to get close to me. Why wait all this time? I will withdraw with immediate effect, I will delete all social networks, you can attack me through sweetsaraya@hotmail.com, I will be happy to send everyone’s point of view to my lawyer, I am sure you can see the business It will be in good hands. And for every ying there is a yang, I know this is going to be on the rise now, but okay, there are 2 sides to each story, remember that. Thank you for 30 years, I’m done, I can’t believe that I’m being attacked in this crazy way, I’m walking away because I’m heartbroken, not because I’m being forced to do it. I can’t bear even being around wrestling. I have everything to hide, I have done everything to guarantee this, I train hard! I have trained everywhere, I have made more money training than fighting, I am a bad teacher! You girls can go, that’s no coincidence! I cannot accept this. And I will not do it. I am seeking legal advice. Any complaint now, please send it to the Norfolk Police!

The Knight family comes from a world of “old school” professional wrestling. This seems to be a reason that many people have used in this case. These accusations were too much for Saraya Knight to bear and continue in business.

Saraya Knight appears to be distancing herself from professional wrestling due to these allegations. We’ll have to see if he ever comes back, but he’s deleting his social media accounts. Now we’ll see what’s next for her.

At the time of writing this article Paige has not made any statement about it. Undoubtedly, these are cloudy times and we can see what happens.

