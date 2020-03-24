Paige VanZant says she’s ready to return to action

Having recovered from the fracture in one of his arms, Paige VanZant he believes he will soon be able to return to the octagon.

The 25-year-old fighter revealed on her social networks the moment in which the plaster was removed from her limb.

“The plaster is 100% out! Come on! My training is at its best (in my garage with my husband). First things first, heal the world. After that I will fight. “

VanZant originally had planned to compete last Saturday against Amanda Ribas in the UFC Fight Night Brasilia in what was to be the last fight of his current contract with the promotion, but a new fracture in his arm – the third – prevented that from being possible.

Owner of the last place in the Flyweight classification, VanZant maintains a record of 1 – 1 since her return to the division. In his most recent fight, which took place in the UFC on ESPN + 1 On January 19, 2019, he submitted Rachael Ostovich in the second round, which improved his record with the promotion to 5 – 3.