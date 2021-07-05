Paige VanZant melts her followers with lofty videos and photos on her website

Martial artist Paige VanZant, who is currently involved in the bare knuckles promoter says her decision to flaunt her figure in a series of hot snapshots for her OnlyFans-style subscription website has freed her financially after a six-month stint. years in the UFC in which he could not make financial differences.

The 27-year-old blonde was already one of the sex symbols of a fighting game after appearing on the popular reality series ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and appearing on the pages of the popular Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. But for much of her career, she says she resisted calls to show too much skin online or elsewhere as she didn’t want to hurt MMA companies.

Notice

However, after publicly raising concerns about the status of his paychecks in the UFC, VanZant fired the company last year and signed an excellent deal with the upstart fighting league Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to become the latest high profile ex. He also generates a lot of money on his personal website paigefanzant.com

Amazing video from your exclusive site that the fighter uploaded to Instagram

She says she quickly realized there were numerous alternative avenues she could earn extra money in, eventually leading to the launch of her own subscription fan site, where her knuckles aren’t the only part of her anatomy that is. naked.

“I didn’t want to put myself in a position where I would lose business opportunities for having an exclusive content site, but I feel like I’m already seen as a sex symbol in the world of sports.”, the blonde commented to the press and analyzed: “It could also have the monetization behind it. I wanted to do it on my own terms..

And followed: “Actually I joined Fan Time, it’s a separate company. I am not with OnlyFans. It is my own website and I have a lot of control over what happens there. It’s basically me doing exclusive things. I am proud to say that I am part of it ».

I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there is a side of me that is extremely feminine and I can share that on my fan site. Now I think it is becoming much more acceptable », Hill.

Advertisement