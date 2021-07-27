Paige VanZant makes new declaration of defeat at BKFC 19

Right after her loss at BKFC 19 last Saturday night, Paige VanZant issued an emotional statement that we read below: “You know what you bitches ??? !!! I’m still smiling !!! My story is full of potholes, obstacles, and detours. But, it is also full of great comebacks, peace in my soul, and a grace that saved my life.

«I promise you this: I would bear this pain every day of my life instead of the pain of regret. I’ll keep chasing my dream step by step. 99.9% of the people on Earth would not dare to do what I do. This story will be even better than the first. And if you haven’t read my book before, click on my bio link. That is a real pain.

Warning

This is just a bad chapter. And for anyone who is fighting the pain is only momentary. The world may be dark and hate you, but darkness does not drive out darkness, only light can. So DON’T STOP GLOWING !!!«, The fighter concluded in her first statement after the second lost fight in a row since she signed with BKFC.

More recently, in shorter ways, Paige VanZant returns to pronounce on what happened in the fight:

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Thank you to all my supporters and all my haters. I will rise. ❤️ – Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 26, 2021

«What does not kill you makes you stronger. Thanks to everyone who supports me and everyone who hates me. I will get up”.

«1-1. Congratulations, Rachael Ostovich. First lesson: don’t mess with the Hawaiians. ‘

