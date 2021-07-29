paid $ 8 thousand to kill wife’s family

Honduran confesses: he paid $ 8 thousand to kill his wife’s family

HOUSTON TEXAS. The Honduran Santos Orellana Hernandez, aged 47, pleaded guilty to pay to Gustavo Ramirez, a hitman in Honduras, for kill relatives of his then wife, Edith Argueta Vasquez, with whom he resided in Port Arthur, Texas, a city east of Houston.

According to the confession of the national, from January to March 2020, Hernández hired Gustavo Ramírez to kill the mother and a brother Argueta once the divorce process that the couple was carrying out was finished.

UnivisionFurthermore, he reported that the Honduran also ordered the killing of two other people who were also related to the woman: her ex-boyfriend and his mother. He ordered him to kill them after April 21, 2020, the date on which the divorce process would be finalized.

The Prosecutor’s office found that Hernández offered Ramírez L. 200,000 (about $ 8,000) after receiving photographs as evidence of the crimes.

Sicario betrays the Honduran

After the first contact, Ramírez recorded a call he made to Hernández and later sent it to federal authorities to expose the plans for the operation.

In the call, both men discuss how the murder would be done and use the word “plant the corn” as a key phrase. Ramírez told the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that “planting the corn” meant burying the bodies of the victims.

On May 20, 2020, Santos Orellana Hernández was charged with the use of interstate commercial facilities in the commission of murder for hire.

In June, while I was imprisoned, it was learned that he conspired with another person to intimidate Edith Argueta Vásquez, his ex-wife, into dropping the murder-for-hire charge. On November 4, 2020, the witness tampering charges were added.

In November 2021, a federal grand jury issued a replacement indictment that added conspiracy and witness tampering charges. On Friday Orellana Hernández pleaded guilty to those crimes and hiring a hit man. The man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

