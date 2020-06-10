The Pan American Health Organization warned on Tuesday that June will be a crucial month for the pandemic of the coronavirus in Latin America, a region that despite having had more time to prepare is feeling the effects like almost no other.

“We are going to have COVID for some time to come and June is a critical month,” said Marcos Espinal, director of PAHO’s Department of Communicable Diseases.

“The situation is that although Latin America has had more time … the flattening of the curve will take more time,” he said in the organization’s weekly virtual conference.

According to PAHO, more than 3.3 million cases have been reported throughout the Americas, more than in any other region of the world. In the countries of the continent, including the United States, almost half of all cases of the new coronavirus have been registered.

“We are concerned with information showing that the virus is growing in new places, places that previously had a limited number of cases,” said Clarissa Etienne, the director of PAHO.

Among those sites, he mentioned Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica, where contagion on the border with Nicaragua is increasing. He said that PAHO is also concerned about the situation in Chile, Venezuela and Haiti and warned that it could worsen with the arrival of the southern winter and the flu season in South America and with the hurricane season in the Caribbean.

In effect, the Chilean hospital system has 96% of its intensive care beds occupied and will continue to be pressured by new daily infections that continue unabated. On Tuesday it was reported that the cases amounted to 142,759 and the deceased to 2,283.

For his part, the governor of the Mexican state of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Astudillo, 61, is the fourth governor of Mexico to contract the virus.

“We are in a difficult moment, I myself thought it was not going to touch me, but it already touched me,” Astudillo said on his official Twitter account. “I’m fine, with some discomfort, nothing serious.”

Mexico accumulates 124,301 confirmed cases and at least 14,696 deaths. Of these cases, Guerrero has 2,561 infections but its hospital capacity is less than that of other states and at the end of last month it went through a critical moment when the occupation of beds reached more than 78%.

Guerrero is, according to reports presented Tuesday by the federal government, the state with the lowest rate of infections in the last two weeks.

The World Health Organization considers that the country is going through one of its most dangerous moments in the epidemic and asked the government to increase the number of diagnostic tests, especially now that the period of lack of confidence has begun, since, he assured, this is the way to immediately detect a regrowth.

In addition, the health authorities updated the number of infected medical personnel, which amounts to 26,666 cases, 41% of nurses and 31% of doctors, with at least 385 deaths.

In Bolivia, the Ministry of Health reported a new peak with 695 cases in the last 24 hours and 12 deaths, for a total of 14,644 infections and 487 deaths.

However, the political situation took the pandemic out of the limelight. The Legislative Assembly, dominated by the party of former President Evo Morales, approved a law that sets the presidential elections for September 6 and must be promulgated by the interim president Jeanine Áñez.

Shortly afterward, Áñez posted on Twitter that his government seeks to “recover $ 700 million from corruption processes involving the previous government,” referring to the nearly 14-year-old administration of Morales, who is currently a refugee in Argentina. For this reason, it requested the Supreme Court of Justice to reactivate 60 related corruption processes.

In Colombia, the National Indigenous Organization asked the Ministry of Health for help for more than 367,000 indigenous people who, due to their isolation conditions, do not have face masks or alcohol, while the Ministry of Health will carry out COVID-19 tests and will deliver masks and alcohol to more than 500 migrants who are in a camp in Bogotá.

In Colombia there have been 40,847 infected and 1,373 deaths so far.

For its part, Guatemala reported that the number of infections rose to 7,577, with at least 289 deaths, reported Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

The official clarified that 1,413 patients have recovered. The greatest number of cases continues to occur in the department of Guatemala. In addition, Monroy reported that the youngest coronavirus patient in the country, an 18-year-old woman, died on Tuesday.

In turn, it was reported that 51 people from a prison tested positive for the virus. According to Julia Barrera, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, the inmates are from the preventive prison for men located in zone 18 of the capital. The cases were detected after testing an inmate who died of the disease in a hospital.

In El Salvador, while the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a government decree that requires a household quarantine to be carried out and restricts the mobility of the population, the Health Minister, Francisco Alabí, reported that 80 older adults from a elderly care center are infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly summoned government representatives to meet to seek an agreement and issue regulations to combat the pandemic, in accordance with the Constitution, as ordered by the sentence. The Chamber gave a period of four days for the Legislative Assembly and the government to issue “the regulations they deem appropriate to control, eliminate and / or eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic …, provided that it is in accordance with the constitution “

“The Executive needs a very important instrument to address the pandemic and address the damage caused by the two storms, both Amanda and Christopher, and we must urgently give it the national emergency law so that it can cover all the legal acts carried out by the Executive (government), said the president of the legislative Assembly, Mario Ponce.

El Salvador registers 3,191 confirmed cases, 60 deaths and 1,413 recovered.

In Venezuela, the number of infected people rose to 2,609 after registering 159 new cases, 147 of them from Venezuelans from Colombia, said the Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez.

In the last 24 hours, a new deceased was also recorded, bringing the total of deaths to 23 since the first two positive cases of the new coronavirus were detected on March 13, the minister said. The record of recovered remains at 487.

In Latin America there have been more than 1.3 million infections and more than 67,700 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 7.1 million people and killed more than 408,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health disorders, it can cause more serious illness and even death.