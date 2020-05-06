The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Tuesday, 5, about the growing number of coronavirus cases that affect Brazil, mainly São Paulo and Manaus, which concentrate the highest numbers in the South America.

The organization pointed out that there is a growing concern about the increase in cases in smaller cities, where hospital capacity is limited and recommended that member countries increase their testing capacity to identify cases of coronavirus and be cautious when taking any measures to relax restrictions on the movement of people. Until May 4, the Americas region had 1.4 million confirmed cases and 80 thousand deaths.

The Organization tracks and analyzes country data on covid-19, tracks new cases and deaths, number of beds occupied, among other indicators. This survey shows that in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico, confirmed cases have doubled in four days or less.

Carissa Etienne, Director General of PAHO, arm of the World Health Organization in the Americas, emphasized that the pandemic has been evolving in the region. She said that there is a growing debate about when countries can start reopening, relax social distance and resume their activities, however, she warned about the difficulties faced by different countries and how governments can use these trends to assess whether policy changes should be made.

“We must use what we have learned and the data we have gathered to make smart choices that will impact the next phases of the pandemic,” he said.

In South America , seven out of ten countries are experiencing community transmission. The Organization explains that there are important variations in transmission rates and how they have been impacted by the control measures implemented since the beginning.

PAHO’s deputy director, Jarbas Barbosa, said the mortality rate in Latin America is underestimated. “Result of insufficient testing and unrecorded cases,” he said.

Asked about the best period for the social and economic reopening of countries in the region, he explained that flexibility measures should only be discussed when countries are able to control the rate of transmission of the disease.

“Only when indicators such as the transmission rate, number of deaths and number of new cases are effectively monitored and indicate a reduction in disease and hospital occupations, flexibility measures can be discussed. A reopening plan should be carefully prepared, step by step. step, so that there is no new wave of contagions “, he said, emphasizing that the most important thing is to have control over the transmission.

