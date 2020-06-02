While the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, predicted on Tuesday that the economic recovery of his country would begin from July, the Pan American Health Organization warned not to rush and act cautiously in the face of the danger of new coronavirus infections. .

“There is no magic bullet, but if the transmission (of COVID-19) is still growing, that is an indication that you should not start opening economic activity immediately because it may mean that transmission is going to accelerate even further ”Said Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s deputy director, referring to Mexico.

In the weekly videoconference that the organization carries out to report on the state of the pandemic in the region, Barbosa said that the levels of coronavirus cases are different depending on the area in Mexico, however, in regions of high incidence it is important to do ” a reflection ”.

Barbosa stressed that Mexico needs to have tests for all suspected cases of COVID-19. “Mexico is making that effort and we hope that in the next few days it will have much more capacity,” he said. “This is a very important nation for transmission control.”

For his part, López Obrador spoke of the economic recovery of his country on his second day of a working tour of southeast Mexico.

“The most difficult quarter will be from April to June 2020 and the recovery, although slow, will start as early as July,” he said at a press conference in Mérida, Yucatán. “From July onwards we are going to recover … that is my forecast and I am working for that,” he added.

So far Mexico has reported more than 93,400 cases of COVID-19 and more than 10,100 deaths. In Mexico City, beds are 80% occupied.

The president left the capital for the first time since the end of March to inaugurate four sections of the Mayan Train, a work that has sparked great controversy due to its possible environmental impact and that will travel 1,525 kilometers to connect the main tourist enclaves of the Yucatan peninsula. López Obrador hopes that this work will generate 80,000 jobs in the remainder of the year.

The paralysis of non-essential economic activities to mitigate the transmission of the new coronavirus caused the loss of thousands of jobs. According to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics 12 million people stopped working compared to the same month last year.

From the south of the continent, it was reported that the next two weeks will be the hardest for the Chilean health system, which is on the verge of collapse on a daily basis due to the new coronavirus infections that will be attended by “supersaturated” medical teams, he warned. on Tuesday the vice president of the Medical College, Patricio Meza.

Chile set a record with 75 deaths in one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,188, although the number of infected persons dropped to just over 3,500, totaling 108,686.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health system doubled its critical care beds – it now has 2,400- and raised mechanical ventilators from 642 to 2,739, according to official figures. However, Meza declared that “collapse is coming in terms of infrastructure and, above all, in terms of human resources.” The healthcare staff “is over saturated, super stressed … taking more shifts than they should.”

He added that, according to specialist estimates, “we should probably prepare so that the next two weeks are the hardest weeks.”

Experts and medical societies demand that the Ministry of Health allocate a significant part of the nearly 250,000 primary health officials to visit the neighborhoods to search, test and isolate infected people. They also complain that close contacts are not being followed and isolated from confirmed cases.

In Ecuador, the Ministry of Health reported that 3,438 deaths were registered due to COVID-19 and 2,201 people who probably died from the same cause, although tests were not taken in time, in addition to 40,414 infected.

In Latin America there have been more than one million infections and more than 52,800 deaths.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.3 million people and killed more than 376,800 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering, which bases its data on the reports of the governments and the health authorities of each country.