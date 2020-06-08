Latin America has become in recent weeks new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than a million cases, and the month of June is going to be crucial to slow down its progress in the region, according to the Efe expert from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Marcos Espinal.

The director of the PAHO Department of Communicable Diseases (arm of the World Health Organization in the Americas) stressed that June “is going to be a critical month, in which the countries that implemented mitigation measures on time will be able to handle the overload of cases in their health systems a little better. “

The Dominican expert recalled that at the moment countries in the area such as Brazil, Chile or Mexico are experiencing daily increases of up to 4 and 5 percent in terms of new infections, and others such as Bolivia or Venezuela are also increasing their relative numbers of daily cases, ” a still very delicate situation. “

SOCIAL PROBLEMS WORSE SANITARIES

It is complicated by the economic problems of the region, with large pockets of poverty and many informal workers without health coverage or the means to survive in a confinement, which is leading some countries to consider de-escalation despite the fact that contagion has not yet been reduced.

From PAHO “it has been recommended that it is not the time to reopen, but each country is sovereign”, Espinal assures, who indicates that the organization understands “that many people without permanent work have to look for the sustenance of their families.”

If they decide to reopen, “let it be gradual and analytical,” suggested the expert, encouraging each country to sit down and decide on these responsible economic and financial measures, along with public health authorities and representatives of civil society.

Espinal explained that Latin American countries, on the one hand, had a little more time than Europeans to initiate prevention measures (social distancing, awareness campaigns), but on the other hand, many of their health networks are not sufficiently financed for this type of emergencies.

“PAHO recommends that countries invest at least six percent of gross domestic product in public health, but most of them do not reach that figure, “laments the expert, who is confident that the pandemic will help countries in the area become more aware of this need.

“The investment must be in quantity and quality, for years, because it is not only about dealing with COVID but also other diseases that are going to come in a region where we already had Zika or the H1N1 flu,” he recalled.

DIFFERENT SITUATION IN EACH COUNTRY

Brazil, with almost 700,000 cases and 37,000 deaths, is the second country in the world hardest hit by the coronavirus, although in the region the situation in Peru (almost 200,000 infections), Chile (134,000) or Mexico, with almost 120,000, is also of absolute concern. infections

PAHO and WHO have expressed concern about Haiti, with one of the weakest health systems in the region, or in Nicaragua, which according to Espinal “was de facto trying to adopt group immunity” that has already failed in European countries such as Sweden or the United Kingdom.

On the other side of the balance, some governments in the region took preventive measures relatively early, and in this sense Espinal gave the cases of Colombia and the Dominican Republic as an example, although he assured that even with maximum foresight it was difficult to have zero infections in any country.

He also highlighted the “excellent testing program” of countries such as Chile or Uruguay (with 30,000 and 14,000 tests per million inhabitants, respectively) or the good use of mobile sanitary equipment in Costa Rica to serve self-isolated people in their homes. .

Regarding the initial attitude of some political leaders in the region, such as President Jair Bolsonaro, who denied the possibility of the pandemic reaching his country, the person in charge of PAHO was neutral, noting that the organization “respects all the opinions of the Heads of State”.

“What we do ask is that the message be consistent, because when the messages are inconsistent, the population is confused,” he added.

VENEZUELA, SAVED IN THE PANDEMIC?

The situation in Venezuela is surprising in the region, which despite the serious economic difficulties that its hospitals have shown in previous years, seems to have been one of the countries least affected by the pandemic in Latin America, with only 2,300 confirmed cases.

“It is a country to which there were already very few flights before the arrival of COVID,” explained Espinal, who nevertheless clarified that Venezuela is doing many rapid diagnostic tests for the disease “not very reliable” and few molecular tests, which are the recommended by WHO and PAHO.