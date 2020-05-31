The director of the Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO), Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, assured on Thursday May 28 that she “fully shares the concern” of five former Ministers of Health of Nicaragua, before the indifference with which the Daniel Ortega regime has responded to the Covid-19 health emergency.

Carissa Etienne’s statements were in response to a letter sent to her and to the WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on May 10 by former Nicaraguan ministers, Margarita M. Gurdián (2004-2007), Martha Derling McCoy Sánchez (1999-2000), Lombardo Martínez Cabezas (1997-1999), Dora María Téllez Arguello (1985-1990) and Lea Guido (1980-1985), where They expressed their concern “about the lack of actions” of the Ortega regime in view of “the imminent worsening” of the coronavirus in the country.

Etienne also stated that “the Organization is doing everything possible, within the framework of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and its competences, to help Nicaragua reduce the spread of the Coronavirus and protect its citizens.”

Until May 26, Nicaragua officially registers 759 confirmed cases and 35 deaths from coronavirus, according to the latest weekly report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), a figure that contrasts with those managed by independent medical unions such as the Citizen Observatory Covid-19 Nicaragua, which accounts for 3,725 people affected by the coronavirus and 805 deaths from pneumonia or “Covid-19 Suspicious Cause”.

The director of PAHO mentioned that the organization “has been providing technical and financial cooperation” to the Ortega regime and at times they have “insisted on the importance of controlling the pandemic in the country, reiterating our availability to support the Government in fighting it.”

He also reported that said body has fulfilled “all its obligations” as an international agency, to support Nicaragua to combat the pandemic, “and we wish we could do more to support the Government in its management.”

However, the representative of the international organization clarified that “if Nicaragua does not open its doors to PAHO / WHO, the Organization can only continue its efforts to support the country in whatever way it can, within its competences and as established in the RSI ».