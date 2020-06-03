Carissa Etienne, Director of PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) described the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Nicaragua as “very worrying” and “very difficult to control”.

This was determined by the director of PAHO Health Emergencies, Cito Ugarte, who has focused on increasing the number of cases and deaths reported by official and unofficial sources in Nicaragua and on the situation of community transmission of the virus in the Central American country.

“And when you lose track of the virus and you cannot prevent the transmission from continuing, when there are social activities it is necessary to immediately implement social distancing measures”said Ugarte, who has insisted that physical distance is one of the “most important mechanisms to save lives and reduce transmission.”

In addition, the expert pointed out that, to control the coronavirus pandemic in Nicaragua, the number of registered cases and deaths must be treated in a transparent manner, while stressing that “It is necessary” to protect health personnel, since “it is our first line of defense.” So far, Nicaragua has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of coronavirus and more than 40 deaths.

World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Monday that Latin America has become the “red zone” for coronavirus transmission. In this context, PAHO has called for “redoubling efforts” to contain COVID-19 and has appealed to the unity of the region to do so.

“The epidemiological curve continues to rise sharply in many areas”, regretted the director of PAHO, Carisa Etienne. “This means that tomorrow there will be more sick people than yesterday”, added.

Thus, Etienne has specified that, of 732,000 new cases of the disease confirmed globally, more than 250,000 have been registered in Latin American countries, while in the entire continent more than half of the new cases reported worldwide have been registered.

Gravediggers are disinfected after burying a body in Managua, Nicaragua

“We must work together, share resources, and apply the strategies we have learned along the way. This is our exit door, “he said.

The Nicaraguan medical unions called the population on Monday to urgently adopt a voluntary quarantine to confront the spread of covid-19, which he believes is expanding and has collapsed hospitals, although the government “continues to deny it.”

Some 34 medical associations called “urgently initiate quarantine voluntarily to help reduce impact“Of the covid-19, they indicated in a statement.

The call consists of stay home for at least a month, go out only once a week to stock up, keep distance, wear face masks and masks and constantly wash your hands. They also urge the “temporary closure of non-essential businesses“

The government has said the pandemic “is under control” and has refused to establish “extreme” restrictive measures such as closing businesses or paralyzing public transport on the grounds that it would weaken the economy.

However, the Citizen Observatory, made up of doctors and civil society, accounted for May 27 3,725 suspected infections and 805 deaths, considerably more than the 759 cases and 35 deaths recognized by the Ministry of Health, who has not noticed the performance of diagnostic tests.

