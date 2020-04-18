The Frenchman held Scott Dixon for his second straight win

Palou tried to play with the strategy after a touch with the wall at the beginning

Simon Pagenaud has once again demonstrated that he is an expert in oval circuits both in reality and in the virtual world. The Frenchman has imposed himself on Twin Ring Motegi to a grown Scott Dixon. Alex Palou has suffered a touch with the wall that has compromised his strategy from the beginning and I have significantly damaged him.

Alex Palou ‘returned’ to Japan to the Twin Ring Motegi oval circuit. Recall that the Catalan ran there – yes, on the road version – in his adventure in the Japanese Super Formula in 2019. After leading and leaving a great taste in his virtual debut in the American oval, Palou wanted something more.

The Barcelona player classified further back than usual with a 16th position. Pole was for an amazing Robert Wickens. Will Power and Jack Harvey followed. The action was served.

Departure. The start was somewhat bumpy with a multiple loss between Tony Kanaan, Sébastien Bourdais and Takuma Sato. On lap 4, the first Caution period was established. Palou had already climbed to 14th place before the yellow flag.

Palou entered the pits on lap 14. A very early stop due to a touch with the wall. The Catalan now had to play with the strategy and wait for the yellow flags to play in his favor.

On lap 30, the leading positions remained the same as at the beginning. Led by Will Power, second Jack Harvey and third, Scott Dixon. Wickens had a mishap that lowered him to sixth place, but still on the lookout for the leading men.

After the stops, Palou ranked ninth. The Barcelona player came back with 50 laps to go and fell to 26th position. He made a new stop on lap 63 and placed 16th.

With 12 laps to go, the lead was for Will Power. Scott McLaughlin and Simon Pagenaud followed. Scott Dixon in fourth place was coming dangerously close. Traffic and tire management was to be the determining factor in deciding who took the cat overboard.

The drama came two turns later. McLaughlin went against the wall after touching Will Power. The Australian had the nose touched and this Pagenaud took advantage of to position himself leader. Scott Dixon also benefited and was already on the podium position.

Dixon and Pagenaud vied for the win. Power was offside after that touch with McLaughlin. Finally, the French endured a final overtaking attempt by the Australian to clinch the victory. The second in a row after winning in Michigan last week. Palou finished 22nd. The Caution period did not come to the end that would have given him a lot of life.

.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.