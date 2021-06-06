Page-Roberts Automotive presents vertical batteries in electric cars

Manufacturers are looking for solutions to increase the autonomy of their electric cars without sacrificing interior space, and without increasing the weight of the battery due to greater energy capacity. Today, the solution is to occupy the space between the axles, but Page-Roberts Automotive is committed to a new concept, vertical batteries.

More and more manufacturers are betting on skateboard-type platforms for their new batch of electric cars. Architectures perfectly modular and scalable that adapt to any type of model and bodywork. There is practically no limit to development by placing battery between axles, by what increases the interior space, used to the maximum.

A technology that has discarded adapted platforms, which even took advantage of the transmission tunnel to house batteries. The big problem is autonomy, which is conditioned by the greater capacity of the batteries, so these grow in size. Solving this problem goes through a new generation of charging devices, solid state ones, but their price is very high. The proposal of Page-Roberts Automotive, a British start-upIt is at least curious, and a radical transformation of the cabin.

Page-Roberts Automotive vertical battery means transforming the interior concept

Vertical batteries, a solution to autonomy problems

Something that many manufacturers will not agree, and neither will customers. The British have pulled vertical batteries arranged in a bulkhead wall that literally separates the front and rear of the cabin, so the second row of seats would be facing away from driving, taking advantage of the battery wall as a backup. The start-up points out that it is a solution that increases autonomy by 30%, reducing the cost of production of an electric car by 36%.

Page-Roberts CEO Freddy Page-Roberts explained that “The skateboard layout has become the mainstay of most electric vehicles. But this results in taller vehicles with higher aerodynamic losses and power consumption (especially at highway speeds), additional structure needed to protect against impacts, and a longer wheelbase to compensate for the battery. The increase in size and weight drastically inhibits autonomy. By simply moving the location of the battery pack, we have found a much more efficient solution. “

Although the firm points out these advantages for certain models such as sports cars, there are factors against that those responsible have not clarified. For example, the cooling system is normally located below the batteryLikewise, the safety cell that protects the battery has not been discussed. An ingenious solution that also forces to radically change the interior design, so that the modularity that is sold would be left aside.

