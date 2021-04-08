Page Not Found – BoxeoMundial

I’m sorry, but the page you’re looking for could not be found. Below are our most recent articles. Perhaps you’ll find what you’re looking for there.

Sandor Martin heats things up and sends a message to the big super lightweight fish. Crawford, Eddie Hearn and De La Hoya vs. Floyd 2: ‘There are rumors’ The Puerto Rican “Papito” Vázquez will face the Monterrey-born “Smurf” Proa on his return WBA orders Akhmadaliev-Ríos Vivian Velázquez meets with Melody Vargas in Kissimmee They deny that he has date the rematch Munguía’s boxing in 12 parts: Which one will be the most problematic? Opinions mixed on possible returns of former world champions Lalo Martínez, a Mexican knockout with export quality José Benavidez, Father revives an old ghost of Canelo Benn defends his WBA-Continental belt against Vargas this Saturday The future stars sweep in Los Mochis Sinaloa, Mexico ¿ What awaits us? circus, fantasy fights or real boxing? The Aztec ‘Cobrita’ Luna does not ask for a truce, he wants war The Past Week in Action 5 April 2021 Round 12 with Mauricio Sulaimán: The Franchise Boxer To another tough test Dulorme Jaime Munguia will have the strongest fight in middleweight to date And Gennady Golovkin? Canelo effect ?: Former champion promoters return together Oscar de la Hoya returns to boxing at 48 and faces the risk of pawning his greatest treasure The trilogy and a possible consequence of the ‘franchise invention’ Terrible Morales answers Keith Thurman and Lucas Matthysse: “Manny Pacquiao doesn’t hit hard.” Terrible Morales: “I was close to the fight against Floyd Mayweather, Maidana used me as a springboard.” A special story of a special boxer Anthony Yigit trains to return at lightweight Puerto Rican Olajuwon “El Rayo” Acosta signs with De León Management ‘Beyond the check’, Saunders trains hard and that’s good news Successful defense: Herring knocked out Frampton Akhmadaliev retained his WBA Super Championship against his people Oscar Valdez all or nothing: “I want to face Vasyli Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis” The Andy Ruiz, Jr. experiment and the options of success or failure Stories about the ring / Rubin Carter, the Hurricane that became a song for a crime that Iván Calderón never committed is serious with his return to ensogado by aspiring to a world title Teófimo – Lomachenko 2: More and more ‘it smells like revenge’ Roy Jones Jr. signs up for Oscar de la Hoya Erik Terrible Morales broke down and explained his current problem with Juan Manuel Márquez. Luis “Pantera” Nery: “Against Rigondeaux I lose more than I win, he is not very well known” (Interview) THE FUTURE OF PUERTO RICAN BOXING IS HERE! Crawford vs. Pacquiao: ‘Neither one nor the other, quite the opposite’ Lina Sandoval looking for more prospects in her gym