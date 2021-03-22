Pagani Huayra R: born for the circuits

Pagani’s latest creation is truly special, to the point that it has been exclusively intended for speed circuits. It is called Pagani Huayra R which, of course, has a newly developed V12 engine, without any supercharging.

This power unit has been developed from scratch by the German company HWA AG, based in Affalterbach, as well as Mercedes-AMG, with which it works closely. Said mechanics cubes 6.0 liters and delivers 850 CV at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, available between 5,500 and 8,300 laps.

The V12-R, as it is called internally, uses a 200 bar direct injection system, but above all it has a total weight of 198 kilos.



Located in the center of the vehicle, it works together with a six-speed sequential transmission (weighing 80 kilos), made up of a sintered metal three-disc competition clutch and also developed by HWA AG.

Although the Huayra R is a car designed for use on the track, Pagani guarantees that the mechanics have been made to withstand service intervals every 10,000 kilometers.

In an age when car manufacturers create ‘fake’ sounds, which are emitted through vehicle speakers, the Pagani Huayra R delivers a sound experience ‘without cheating and cardboard’.

To reinforce the melody of the V12 engine, the Inconel exhaust takes center stage with outlets covered in ceramic material, in order to dissipate the heat as best as possible. The sound is simply fabulous and you can hear it through the video included at the end of the article.

As a curiosity, future owners who intend to use the car on tracks with limits of 110 decibels, it is possible to install special silencers.

Aesthetically, the Pagani Huayra R is a vehicle configured to achieve the best possible aerodynamics. Thus, although the initial objective was to reach 1,000 kilos of downward load at 320 km / h, the team led by Horacio Pagani himself decided to try to improve that figure, already spectacular.

In this way, two new side air intakes stand out at the front, essential for cooling the braking system. Its task is also to channel the outgoing airflow towards the side of the car, to contribute to that maximum downforce.

But the element with the greatest competition connotation is undoubtedly the new airscoop (air intake on the roof), with an integrated central fin. Of course, the alloy wheels are forged, they measure 19 inches and have been developed in collaboration with APP Tech. They go with Pirelli tires, made specifically for this car.

The seats are integrated into the monocoque chassis, a frame made of composite materials, such as Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. It should be noted that the dry weight of the car is only 1,050 kilos.

The Pagani Huayra R meets the FIA ​​safety standards for GT-class cars. In the cabin is the fire extinguishing system.

In terms of driving dynamics, the Italian sports car has an adaptive suspension with electronically adjustable dampers, as well as a carbo-ceramic brake system, manufactured by Brembo.

Only 30 units of this car will be manufactured at a price of 2.6 million euros (excluding taxes). This means that adding VAT, the final cost for a hypothetical Spanish buyer exceeds 3.0 million euros.

The owners of the Pagani Huayra R will be able to attend a series of appointments in the most famous circuits in the world. They will be both individual and collective events, with the support of the Pagani team and professional drivers.