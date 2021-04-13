Pagani Huayra BC Supernova, a one-off that takes away your hiccups

Pagani it is a really special brand. Beyond creating some of the fastest and highest quality supercars on the planet, they also build specific units for select customers. Of course, all this has its price. Take a look at the last one-off we just met, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Supernova.

If the Pagani Huayra in its Roadster version is already a really striking and attractive vehicle in its more “conventional” configurations (so to speak), the style shown by this one-off delivered by a Toronto dealer is really impressive. Be careful, both on the outside and on the inside.

We have no doubt that the body of this unique unit will turn all heads in its path. We see the carbon fiber finish exposed with Rose Gold tone, with a spectacular golden tone. The rims don’t go unnoticed either, with details in Bronzo Chiaro and Diamond Sparkle, in contrast to red brake calipers and some decorative lines also in red.

Equally attractive, or even more so, is the cabin. The interior of this convertible has received the style that the customer demanded for his exclusive vehicle, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Supernova. That is why it has cream upholstered seats combined with classic tartan style. There are also some wood-style appliques on the console and, especially, on the gear knob.

Thanks to the Instagram account we have learned that the lucky client of this Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Supernova is Olivier Benloulou, which already has the odd model from Horacio’s signature and with more very high-performance vehicles.

We do not know what will have been the amount paid by the Canadian to take home this beautiful Huayra Roadster BC. But we already anticipate that it will not have been a low figure, because the Roadster BC costs in itself 3 million euros. Well, it doesn’t seem like such a bad idea to pay something more and customize it to your liking, because it would be uncomfortable to spend 3 million euros on a car and find another identical, right?