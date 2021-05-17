Padres vs Colorado Rockies free game today Major League Baseball 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Monday, May 17, 2021 between Rockies Colorado vs. Fathers from San Diego de las Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 10:10 at night (22:10 hours) of the Eastern United States.

San Diego Padres (24-17)

Jayce Tingler the manager of the Fathers from San Diego will send right-hander Yu Darvish to the mound for the play from today before the Rockies from Colorado in MLB 2021.

Colorado Rockies (15-26)

Bud Black the manager of the Rockies Colorado will send right-hander Jon Gray to the mound for the play from today before the Fathers from San Diego in MLB 2021.

Live: Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today May 17, 2021 between Rockies Colorado vs. Fathers from San Diego de las Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 10:10 at night (22:10 hours) of the Eastern United States.

Radio

Rockies from colorado

Fathers from San Diego

Television (TV)

Rockies from colorado

Fathers from San Diego:

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.