Padres send pitcher to left field and second base to mound against Dodgers

The Fathers San Diego players were forced to make unusual moves in their box against Los Angeles Dodgers on the MLB.

Given that they were trailing by six runs in the 12th inning, with little chance of winning the game, the Fathers they decided not to exhaust a pitcher anymore because they would have used nine pitchers already in that game.

That’s why second baseman and rookie of the year Jake Cronenworth was called to the mound to pitch the final inning, and the pitcher who threw no-hitter against the Rangers was sent to right field.

Jake Cronenworth pitched two-thirds without allowing a run, while Joe Musgrove fielded a fly ball to perfection in the MLB 2021.

It goes without saying that it is extremely unusual to see a pitcher in the outfield, since a position player pitching is becoming commonplace in the best baseball in the world, it is a strategy not to tire pitchers unnecessarily.

