Padres second baseman humiliated Mookie Betts with violent strikeout

The infidel of the Fathers from San Diego, Jake Cronenworth, struck out Mookie betts with a beautiful change in full MLB 2021.

Cronenworth was called to pitch because the Fathers they had already used 8 pitchers in the first game of the series between Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jake Cronenworth, who won rookie of the year last season, pitched two innings with just one hit allowed and one strikeout in his first pitching appearance in the MLB.

Said punch was awarded to the once MVP, Mookie betts, who with the count at 1-2 was waiting for Jake Cronenworth’s fastball, but he surprised him with a sinker at 89 miles. Normally when position players get on the mound then they shoot less than 80 miles, but Cronenworth was the exception.

Here the video:

Jake Cronenworth, Filthy 89mph Sinker. #RakersWhoPitch pic.twitter.com/3elWkZ8mFJ – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2021

Another position player who also pitched on Friday night was Willians Astudillo, who pitched a perfect inning against the Anaheim Angels.

Mookie betts He is coming off an injury, since then he has only had two hits, indicating that he is still recovering after several days off the field and without seeing high speed pitches.

