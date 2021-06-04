Padres player got mad at his own coach after getting injured

The gardener Tommy pham he yelled at one of his coaches in the middle of the game after leaving the field injured in the MLB.

Tommy pham is one of the players who least control their emotions in the MLBThis time, he had a clash with his teammate Ha-Seo Kim for which they both had to leave the game due to poor communication when catching a fly ball.

When Tommy pham He was heading to the cave of the San Diego Padres in order to be evaluated more closely, he yelled at one of the coaches quite angry, which caused his players to react by looking at him strangely.

Pham was stabbed in front of a bar in a fight, he has been involved in several street fights.

Here the video: