Padres hit back to back against Madison Bumgarner in Major League Baseball

The organization of Fathers from San Diego are not going to lose the habit. On Opening Day they connected a couple of home runs followedBack to back) against Madison Bumgarner on the MLB.

There are things that seem not to change in the Big leagues. One of those is the Padres team who do not stop demonstrating the power of their offense in the MLB.

Today afternoon at Opening Day the victim was veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Dbacks, who received Back to back by Eric Hosmer and Will Myers in the Big leagues.

This team must be taken very seriously for the 2021 campaign of the MLBas they are able to connect home runs followed and even pitcher pitching duels with the excellent rotation that are spent in the MLB.

Here the video of Back to back:

Some things are better in pairs. # HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/U1WjdlbLOc – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 1, 2021

It should be noted that home runs in view of Bumgarner They were neither Fernando Tatis Jr. nor Manny Machado, who are two of the players who also have strength in that lineup of the Fathers on the MLB.