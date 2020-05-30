Good match between teams that have no margin of error we will have this Sunday, May 31, continuing with day 29 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Paderborn seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that allows them to dream of salvation, but they will have to receive Borussia Dortmund that will go out to impose its hierarchy in the field of Benteler-Arena.

Time and Channel Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund

Campus: Benteler-Arena, Paderborn, North Rhine-Westphalia

Hour: 6:00 pm from Germany. 11:00 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE

The box of Paderborn They have had a very difficult campaign that seems to have them condemned to relegation, but they have been improving in this restart, although they have only added 4 wins, 7 draws and have been defeated 17 times.

The Brutal of Germany It comes from a good draw last day when they visited Augsburg signing a 0-0 final.

For his part, the Borussia Dortmund It has had a good tournament, but it seems that it will not be enough for them to fight for the title, given that they have 17 wins, 6 draws and have lost in 5 duels, so they have been left with no margin for error.

The BVB comes from a very hard setback last day when they received the Bayern Munich being outplayed 0-1 and with it practically saying goodbye to the title.

As he Paderborn As the Borussia Dortmund They know the importance of this match given that both of them play many of their aspirations towards the final stretch; in the general table we find the Brutal from Germany in last place with 19 points, while BVB sub-leader gear with 57 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund.

Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 29 Bundesliga 2019-2020