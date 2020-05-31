Strange win by Borussia Dortmund against bottom Paderborn. The locals endured zero to zero in the first act, but The second part was a yellow cyclone led by Sancho, hat-trick and brilliance in English. The goals were falling, debuted Mateu Morey in official match and at the end 1-6 for those of Favre, which do not lose rope.

05/31/2020

Paderborn

Zingerle; Drager, Strohdiek, Hunemeier, Collins; Antwi-Adjej (Jastrzembski, 83 ‘), Schonlau, Vasiliadis (Sabiri, 83’), Holtmann (Proger, 74 ‘); Mamba (Michel, 66 ‘), Srbeny (Zolinski, 66’).

Borussia Dortmund

Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi (Mateu Morey, 87 ‘), Delaney (Witsel, 68’), Can (Balerdi, 87 ‘), Guerreiro (Schmeltzer, 80’); Sancho, Hazard, Brandt (Reyna, 80 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.54 Hazard. 0-2 M.57 Sancho. 1-2 M.72 Hunemeier (pen.). 1-3 M.74 Sancho. 1-4 M.85 Hakimi. 1-5 M.89 Schmeltzer. 1-6 M.91 Sancho.

Referee

Siebert. TA: Collins (60 ‘), Drager (82’) / Sancho (57 ‘), Can (71’), Hummels (76 ‘).

Incidents

Benteler Arena. Behind closed doors.

The meeting with the colista very fierce began. Dortmund uncomfortable, the first arrival was from Paderborn, cross shoe from Antwi-Adjej. The solid 4-4-2 of Baumgart, a local coach, emptied himself after the miracle before one of the powerful.

Antwi-Adjej, the Ghanaian from Paderborn, monopolized the offensive game and tried again shortly afterwards while the ‘Borussers’ stretched from their nap. Hazard, nine of emergency before the loss of Haaland, warned after the quarter of an hour with an efficient response from the goalkeeper Zingerle.

After a few minutes of tweeting in the spinal cord, a manual against Borussia saved her Collins almost on the line when the zero to one of Guerreiro, brilliant before the door after the break. Hazard created more danger in half an hour, very smart in the face of a horrendous transfer of Strohdiek head towards his goalkeeper, and Borussia seemed to grow at last before the red lantern.

The possession was more visiting, but the Paderborn held up well in defense, estajanovista his work. Sancho he was active and mobile, but in a loss of spherical, Antwi-Adjej returned to the local counter with danger, shot slightly high, when entering the five finals of the first act with a lot of sun and heat in North Rhineland.

Emre Can and Brandt approached the goal in the final measure of the first period, the Paderborn were very tired, but they both shot over the arc and the interval was reached with the score unalterable.

A lot of danger for the Borussia exit. Achraf Hakimi was 0-1 four after the restart coming from behind to finish off a level center with pleasure, but Zingerle It deflected to corner in a paradón. And in the service from the corner, dangerous testarazo de Hummels, deviated. Shortly after Hazard just lowered a low center of Sancho, in full harassment ‘borusser’.

Harassment with a prize at nine minutes, in the Emre Can game with a center that found the lousy intervention of the local goal, which left him both Thorgan Hazard. The ‘very brother’ did not miss the courtesy making the 0-1 pleasure.

And in a breath, the new Favre player, Brandt attended Sancho and at pleasure the Briton zeroed to two. One blink, two goals, and the scorer’s tribute to George Floyd, the African American who died in Minnesota.

Paderborn wanted to react, goal annulled by clear offside to Srbeny, but zero to two was evidence. Those of Dortmund played with pleasure, with options such as a good shot from Dog, until a local counter twenty minutes from the end ended in Drager kicked the dog himself with his elbow. Penalty to add spice to the encounter, perfect shot of Hunemeier.

Spicy that turned off Sancho minute and a half later, phenomenal left-footed shot from the front to locate the 1-3 and cool the locals. Morey debuted in an official duel with Favre’s, and in the final minutes up to three goals fell mercilessly on the scoreboard, the Paderborn sunk and at pleasure the Borussia, with Sancho rounding up his treble at 1-6 that leaves no room for doubt.

.