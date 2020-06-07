Saturday June 06, 2020

Faced with the imminent title that awaits Bayern Munich four dates from the end, there are four teams fighting three places for the Champions League. With this tie to a goal of Leipzig against Padeborn the fight from the second to the fifth narrows.

In an exciting match, Leipzgig tied a goal against bottom team Paderborn, by date 30 of the Bundesliga. The visitors stole a point from the Red Bull in the last minute of the game, a result that does not help much, since it requires a miraculous comeback to save themselves from relegation.

In an even first half, Leipzig dominated in that friction in the midfield and managed to keep the ball in adversary territory, despite not achieving greater depth. But they found a reward after a spectacular associated play of quick and frontal touches from midfield, to end with the goal of Patrik Schik (27 ’).

The Padeborn offered resistance and it was not noticeable the great difference that there is in the table between the third against the eighteenth. Dayot Upamecano saw the red card at 43 ’, incidence that would mark the game and the development of the second half.

In the complement it was everything for the Paderborn, since they turned to the Leipzig arc with one more man, who only had to endure the advances of a team in need of points. After a corner made in the last minute, Christian Strohdiek was found with a rebound to mark the final draw (92 ’).

Faced with the imminent title that awaits Bayern Munich four dates from the end, there are four teams fighting three places for the Champions League. With this tie to a goal of Leipzig against Paderborn the fight from the second to the fifth narrows.

Paderborn, in need of points, rescued a tie that keeps him away to get out of the red zone. It is 11 points from salvation, with 12 at stake. The descent is a fact.