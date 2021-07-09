Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

Paddy Pimblett’s debut already has a date and place. The Englishman will face Luigi vendramini at UFC Fight Night on September 4.

The match was revealed by Marcelo Barone from Combate.com this Friday morning.

“The Baddy” as it is nicknamed comes from England, Liverpool. The European has been active in the MMA since 2012, from 2013 to 2021, Pimblett made a career in Cage Warriors and got a record of 11-3.

On 2016, Pimblett knock out Johnny frachev and was crowned featherweight of CW. Months later, he beat Julian Erosa. In his next defense, he lost the front-facing belt Han Narinami.

After the defeat in front Nariname, Pimblett he took a year off and came back as a lightweight. Where he obtained a record of 3-1. In his last fight, he subjected Davide martinez in the co-star of Cage Warriors 122, winning his contract with UFC

Vendramini, has been alternating between wins and losses in his recent bouts. The Brazilian comes from losing front Fares Ziam by majority decision in UFC 253. Before that fight, he knocked out Jessin Ayari on UFC on ESPN 16.

Luigi became known on the regional circuit of Brazil and for his balance both standing and on the mat, with 5 victories for KO / TKO and 4 by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held in a place to be defined

