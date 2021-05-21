Paddle tennis rackets, exercise and games all in one

05/22/2021 at 6:32 AM CEST

In the field of paddle tennis rackets there are infinite combinations and possibilities, which makes each model unique. Aspects such as weight, manufacturing materials, control, type of fiber or blade shape are factors to take into account when choosing the most suitable for each player.

If you are thinking of buying some paddle rackets To start practicing this sport, be sure to read the following information. We tell you what are the essential characteristics that you must demand from each model and we recommend the most appropriate options.

How can you recognize a quality paddle tennis racket?

Before commenting on this aspect, you should know that there are blades of different shapes. The round They will help you increase your precision in each stroke and favor its maneuverability. Those who adopt teardrop shape they are more versatile and are better suited to all types of players. If energy is your thing, choose some shovels with Diamond shape to give as much force as possible to your way of playing.

In addition, you can choose between the control paddles (which favor precision in each play), of power (more resistant and perfect for playing more aggressively) and multipurpose (the most appropriate given its total adaptation to your style of play).

After selecting the one that best suits your needs, you should take into account the following aspects:

· The Fabrication material. Carbon or glass fiber and resistant rubber are always synonymous with high quality and resistance.

· The weight. The lighter it is, the better it will fit in your hand and the easier it will be for you to control the power of your game.

· The handle. Although they all seem the same to you, they are not. Look for one that allows you to enjoy a proper grip, that does not cause injuries to the skin of the hand and that helps you play to the limit without fear of dropping the racket.

Taking into account all these factors, it only remains for us to review the paddle rackets on Amazon most recommended.

What are the most recommended padel rackets on Amazon?

Below, we offer you a selection of the most suitable models for both expert players and those who are now beginning to enjoy this sport.

Adidas Match 2.0

Adidas Match 2.0

BUY (€ 55.00)

It has all the characteristics mentioned above. In addition, it is unisex, adapts to players with an intermediate level and offers you a large hitting area. Made in fiberglassIts handle has a perfect grip and is reinforced with a strap that you can wear on your wrist. His light weight and its beautiful design complete the magnificent characteristics of a perfect padel racket.

Bullpadel Kata Light 2019

Bullpadel Kata Light

BUY (€ 80.00)

Its shell is made of carbon, its interior in EVA rubber and the outer core in polyglass. It is served in black and pink. Its hitting area is quite wide, so it is suitable for both beginner and experienced players. It offers a medium balance and a round shape that will make it easier for you to play more comfortably. The balance between its design and its resistance is highly recommended.

Head Graphene 360 ​​Alpha Pro

Head Graphene 360 ​​Pro

BUY (€ 159.75)

Its design is unisex and surprises with a series of characteristics that make it a model highly valued by experts and beginners:

· It is made of graphene and carbon. The rubber is soft foam.

· With a teardrop shape, its touch is hard-medium.

· Its weight is 375 grams.

· It is very resistant to continuous use, which allows you to enjoy this racket for years.

· Given its enormous adaptability, it will be as if you were playing with your own hand.

Royal Padel RP M27 2019

Royal Padel

BUY (€ 40.62)

The model includes 3K carbon reinforcements that extend its useful life. Among other features, it stands out for:

· Its frame made of 100% carbon. Its durability and adaptability to continuous use are maximum.

· The polyethylene core with carbon fabric reinforced with epoxy resin and titanium dioxide. Its outer face is rough, which will increase your precision when hitting the ball.

· Includes the Shock Control system that reduces the vibrations generated by each blow to your joints.

· It is designed for professional or experienced players who want to improve their game.

· Its anatomical design will prevent injuries such as tennis elbow, since you will not have to force the position of your arms to achieve a precise hit.

Dunlop Fusion Elite 2019

Dunlop Fusion Elite 2019

BUY (€ 140.00)

Its own name makes it very clear: it is the perfect fusion between a racket for intermediate players and one designed for experts. Its pleasant touch and the ergonomics of its handle will help you control your power and place each stroke in the exact place. Its shape is round, but it has larger dimensions than usual to make it easier for you to play.

It weighs 350 grams and includes a heavy-duty EVA core that allows you to launch the ball farther with less effort. The inner carbon fiber tubular, the Triple Layer Face technology and its durability are other aspects to assess before purchasing a product that surprises with its high quality.

Head Graphene Monster 2020

Dunlop Fusion Elite 2019

BUY (€ 190.00)

If the Head Monster 2019 shovel was one of the best-selling models for its performance, its logical evolution is not far behind. It combines the ability to use maximum power with precision in every shot. Its touch is excellent and it works perfectly thanks to the Comfort Foam material of its core.

Likewise, its carbon frame (38 millimeters thick) and its graphene surface are essential aspects that confirm its undoubted quality. It could be defined as a very balanced hybrid between a professional racket and one for intermediate level players. The handle protector will prevent injury to your elbow by helping you adopt a more natural posture.

Head, Ultimate Power Yellow

Head Ultimate Power Yellow

BUY (€ 79.95)

Spectacular multipurpose racket with Comfort Foam type rubber that favors a single ball power and output, with hardly any loss of control. It stands out for its wide sweet spot, with good control and optimal ball output. It is suitable for any style and level of play. 100% carbon frame; It also has a flexible frame that includes an integrated protector. Spectacular matte fluorine color combination.

Dunlop Titan

Dunlop Titan

BUY (€ 79.95)

Spectacular multipurpose racket that favors a single ball power and output, with hardly any loss of control. It stands out for its wide sweet spot, with good control and optimal ball output. It is suitable for any style and level of play. 100% carbon frame; It also has a flexible frame that includes an integrated protector. Spectacular combination of black and orange colors.

Wilson Carbon Force Pro

Wilson Carbon Force

BUY (€ 94.90)

Paddle tennis racket, unisex, for adults in one size. It is one of the best Amazon deals on this type of product. It is a multipurpose padel racket for players looking for maneuverability and precision, without neglecting a good response during the attack. Located in the high range of the firm, this shovel has an oversize round format that gives it a great balance between control and power.

Nox Ultimate Fiber Pro Yellow

Nox Ultimate Fiber Pro

BUY (€ 89.95)

This Nox signature shovel offers an incredible design combining anthracite and black with fluorine yellow in matt. It offers a round format that provides good control and a wide sweet spot. Its balance makes it a balanced and manageable racket, suitable for all types of players. Excellent feeling and touch when hitting, with great ball output thanks to fiberglass and HR3 rubber.

Black crown revolution

Black crown revolution

BUY (€ 107.85)

This is a veteran shovel that offers security in control and gives an extra power with the Black Eva rubber that it has integrated. Black Crown has managed to manufacture a racket with excellent performance in every aspect of the game. He behaves well on every hit, be it attack or defense. It is a high-end shovel. The Revolution is aimed at advanced players or intermediate level players who want to progress in their game.

Now that you know the best paddle rackets, it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your way of playing. Remember that these references present a perfect balance between price and quality. In addition, they are all top brands, so your purchase will always be a success. You no longer have an excuse not to start practicing a sport designed to test your body with each play.

