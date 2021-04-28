Paddington 2 surpasses Citizen Kane as the best movie ever

It is simply not possible to unify all the opinions of the specialized critics to choose The Best Film in the history of cinema. Although there is a natural rejection of certain current productions and various genres considered minor, such as horror and science fiction, the choice based on certain standards remains problematic. That doesn’t stop film schools and “experts” from going along when it is said that Citizen Kane – 100% is the best of all. In fact, this is taught as fact and if you do not agree, you will likely be attacked without mercy.

Although the title of best picture is not new, Orson Welles’s film was never without its flaws, only that they were ignored to prioritize the other virtues it offers. The historical context in which the plot takes place, the age of Welles and the technical additions of the time help to justify its label. However, it is impossible to deny how much progress has been made in terms of acting and the script itself. Is it always a competition? The truth is that no, but when an unexpected title rises above Citizen Kane You can’t help but talk about the event and try to explain it.

The Rotten Tomatoes page just changed the perfect percentage of Citizen Kane to 99%. It should be clarified that this page collects and averages from two sources: specialized criticism and the opinion of the general public. In this case, the tape had a 100% given by the specialists and a 90% given by the public. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unexpected change came after a negative review made in 1941 was added.

Rotten Tomatoes has a project called Archival Project focused on rescuing opinions and criticisms of yesteryear that can be added to your list. This is how they discovered a Chicago Tribune text that can only be found as a scanned document anymore. The title of the negative review is forceful: “Citizen Kane Fails to Impress Critic as Greatest Ever Filmed“(Citizen Kane fails to impress critics as the best-shot movie).

The writer’s expectations were clearly high:

You have heard a lot about this movie and I saw the hype that some experts think it is the best movie ever made. I do not. It is interesting. Is different. In fact, it is bizarre enough to become a museum piece. But sacrificing simplicity for eccentricity robs it of distinction and overall entertainment value.

The critic also attacked the excessive use of shadows, but did highlight the good work of Welles as a leading actor. Despite the fact that his words have changed what was considered a major event in the history of cinema, it is not known who the real author of the criticism is. Back then, it was not unusual to sign with a pseudonym, and in this case, the author decided to use Mae tinée as a pun to hide your identity.

Who now surpasses Citizen Kane? The titles are more than significant. Paddington 2 – 100% and Toy Story – 100% maintain a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which tells us that the specialized critics knew how to recognize the advances in animation without the final work losing the touch of an excellent script. With perfect percentage we can also find Terminator – 100%, Before Dawn – 100% and the documentary Man on Wire – 100%. Of course, this does not mean that the “classics” are ignored, because films like Frankenstein – 100%, The Maltese Falcon – 100% and The Battleship Potemkin – 100% continue with their impeccable qualification to remind us that cinema is an evolutionary process and that what we now take for granted in certain productions, was once entirely new and risky.

