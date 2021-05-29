‘Paddington 2’ loses the throne of best film in history

If a few months ago a bad review of 1941 of ‘Citizen Kane’ recently discovered unseated the film Orson Welles from the podium of best film in history and passed the baton to ‘Paddington 2’, the victory has lasted little to the cute little bear . As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a Film Authority review signed by Eddie Harrison has been added to the Rotten Tomatoes website that has caused the film to drop to a score of 99%, just like ‘Citizen Kane.

Critics harshly attack ‘Paddington 2’ for deviating from the spirit of Michael Bond’s children’s books, for being “contrived and ridiculous” and for finding Paddington “too trusting, sarcastic and surly”. In addition, it seems to him that the children’s film needs to address “issues of race and identity” of the bear in question and that the actor who voices him, Ben Whishaw, sounds “like a member of an indie-pop band that comes from an agonizing ketamine high. ” There is nothing. But as they point out in THR, this same person did give a positive and kind review to movies like ‘Johnny Mnemonic’, ‘Ice Age: The Great Cataclysm’ and ‘Two Even Dumber Fools’.

Out for a walk

Luckily the sweet and friendly Paddington would most likely care about all of this rather little and more after a talented Reddit user has photoshopped him into all the old and modern classics you can think of, from ‘American Psycho’ to ‘Daggers in the back’ passing through ‘Star Wars’.

Currently and luckily for the fans, ‘Paddington 3’ is officially in development produced by Studiocanal although it does not yet have a director or cast. What we do know is that the script will be signed by Mark Burton (“Shaun the sheep. The movie: Granjaguedon”) and the director of the first two Paul King, and that it will be produced by David Heyman.