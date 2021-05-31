Paddington 2 loses its perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes due to a bad review just entered

There are different film review storage platforms in which, according to the count of the comments of the experts that are uploaded to the platform, they give a rating to the films. One of the most popular is Rotten Tomatoes, where there was only one film that had achieved the perfect 100% rating. The ratings can be modified depending on the critic’s comments.

When a film is released, the first reactions generate a score, but as the days go by, this score can go up or down. The common thing is that the final count is obtained in the first week, however, if a critic is uploaded to the platform later it can still have an effect on their ratings. There have been some cases, few actually, in which after several years new comments are added and this is reflected on the platform.

Until a couple of days ago, the only movie that had a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes was Paddington 2 – 100%, the sequel to Paddington – 98% that managed to surpass the original. Among the comments of the experts and other journalists, he highlighted that this had become a film that managed to catch the children, but also the older people with a transcendent character that left a positive message to the families.

After four years of its premiere, Paddington 2 Paul King lost his perfect score to 99%, and this comes after a 2017 review was uploaded to Rotten Tomatoes. The review was originally published on Film Authority by journalist Eddie Harrison. Among his comments, the adjectives of “artificial” and “ridiculous” stand out, ensuring that it lacks charm, giving it 2 out of 5 points. Here’s what the writer commented on his 2017 review (via IndieWire):

I negatively reviewed Paddington 2 for BBC radio in 2017, and on several occasions after that, and I still agree with every word of my review. This is not my Paddington bear, but a sinister and malevolent impostor who should be sent into space or bombed at the earliest opportunity.

As expected, this already sparked some conversation on Twitter where fans disagree with the comments and are saddened that he lost his perfect rating. It is worth mentioning that the studio plans to make a third installment that they hope will be as successful as the first two, however, it is unlikely that they will have the same director because Paul king has been chosen to direct a film about Willy Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet, which is sure to have an effect on the final result of Paddington 3.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that a film has lost its perfect rating on the platform, as Citizen Kane – 100% of Orson Welles had also achieved 100%, in fact, to this day it is still considered the best film in history by many. However, in April of this year its percentage fell to 99% after a bad review of the year in which the film was released: 1941 resurfaced.