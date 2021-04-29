Paddington 2 director will not let it go to his head having surpassed Citizen Kane – Tomatazos

The greatest films in history are backed by excellent press reviews and positive comments from the world, it is only necessary to access the necessary sites to read the corresponding texts. Citizen Kane – 100% is one of those memorable movies that went down in history for its supreme quality, but things changed yesterday when it fell from having a 100% to 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, all due to a bad review that took away its title as the highest rated film on the website. Was overtaken by Paddington 2 – 100%. The director of the latter, Paul King, confesses that this victory will not go to his head.

The old critique rescued from the Chicago Tribune notes that Citizen Kane “It is bizarre enough to become a museum piece; but sacrificing simplicity for eccentricity robs it of distinction and overall entertainment value. ” The foregoing was enough to unleash controversy in social networks and returned to the film of Citizen Kane in the spotlight of the international media. For its part, Paul king told The Hollywood Reporter that he tries not to take the situation too seriously:

It’s really nice to be on any list that includes Citizen Kane, but it’s obviously a pretty wacky list that goes from Citizen Kane to Paddington 2, so I’ll try not to take it too seriously. I won’t let it get too high on my head and will immediately build my Xanadu. But I have been preparing a model just in case.

Now we know that Paul king He does not take to heart the new reality about his film and the one that is often considered the best in the whole world. The director was questioned about the reactions Paddington and Charles Foster Kane would have if they existed and found out about the fall of Citizen Kane from number one on Rotten Tomatoes.

I imagine she would open the jam and have a second sandwich; you’d like to think that he wouldn’t get too carried away. But maybe it would! I am not sure that he had known such an honor in his youth. I like to think about [Charles] dropping that crystal ball of snow and muttering ‘jam’.

Much has been said about the development of Paddington 3, film that is really expected by the followers of the first two. The Hollywood Reporter also asked Paul king and the truth is that the filmmaker seems to be taking the time to do things in the best way: “It is difficult to do it well, and we certainly don’t want to make a movie just to make a movie. Maybe this is where Orson got it wrong: he just needed to have spent a little more time on the script! ” Will we see soon Paddington 3 in theaters? We hope that this is the case and he manages to surpass his previous sisters.

The great triumph of Paddington 2 about Citizen Kane It will surely drive the studio’s desires for a sequel and speed up the creation process. It is worth wondering if at some point we will see the Orson Welles film rise once again to its position of glory, yet that bad review from decades ago will remain in your record as a stunning black spot, a remnant of the testimony of someone who he was not delighted with Charles’s story. Only moviegoers have the last word regarding their favorite, do you already have yours?

