‘Paddington 2’ becomes the best movie ever by a review of ‘Citizen Kane’ from 80 years ago

‘Citizen Kane’ has always been considered one of the best films in the history of cinema, or directly the best film by many experts and movie rankings. But it just lost that status on the famous professional review gathering website Rotten Tomatoes. And because of a review written 80 years ago.

Someone at Rotten Tomatoes must have been reviewing old reviews and came across this review published in the Chicago Tribune in May 1941 in which Mae Tinée, the pseudonym used by a group of newspaper critics, suspended the film. “You’ve heard a lot about this movie and I’ve seen the commercials where some experts say it’s ‘the best movie ever made.’ Not me. It’s interesting. It’s different. In fact, it’s weird enough to become a piece. But its sacrifice of simplicity for eccentricity robs it of distinction and any general entertainment value. ” Because of that negative review, ‘Citizen Kane’ has stopped having 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. One of 116 reviews on the web, everything has to be said.

Rotten Tomatoes literally dug up an 80 year old negative review of Citizen Kane and now the movie no longer has a 100% fresh rating pic.twitter.com/0I8cxvuGdd ? Screaming Pectoriloquy (@Caulimovirus) April 26, 2021

But enough to crown ‘Paddington 2’ as the new “best movie ever” with 100% positive reviews and the highest number of reviews collected on Rotten Tomatoes, with more than 240. That already technically placed her above ‘Citizen Kane’ even before that negative review appeared, but now the Orson Welles film has directly lost its place in the select “club of 100%” on the rotten tomatoes web. Obviously it will not stop being considered one of the best films in history, and the influence of Rotten Tomatoes does not reach that much, but every excuse is good to praise two films as extremely delicious as those of Paddington.

The matter has reached such a point as well that Paul King, director of the two installments of ‘Paddington’, has reacted to the news (via THR), saying that “it is extremely charming to be on any list, which includes ‘Citizen Kane’ , but it’s obviously quite a wacky list if it goes from ‘Citizen Kane’ to ‘Paddington 2’ so I won’t take it too seriously. I won’t let it get to my head and build my Xanadu. But just in case I have been preparing a model. “He also says that Paddington is celebrating” by opening the jam jar and eating another sandwich. “The official account of the bear has tweeted:” I hope Mr. Kane does not bother when he hears that I’ve beaten him with rotten tomatoes. “

I do hope Mr Kane won’t be too upset when he hears I’ve overtaken him with rotten tomatoes. – Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 28, 2021

244 positive reviews

‘Paddington 2’ became the highest rated film on the web in 2018 with 167 favorable reviews, ousting ‘Orson Welles’, who had 163. The Paul King film that brought the Peruvian bear in the blue raincoat back to theaters It grossed nearly $ 200 million at the global box office at its 2017 release, a good figure for a family film with such an extremely British vibe. But what there is no doubt is that few films can boast of having the affection of all those people. Unfortunately it is not available on any streaming platform. ‘Paddington’ yes, you can find it on Netflix.