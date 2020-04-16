         Pad Replacements for AirPods Pro and Mac Pro Wheel Kit Now Available

Apple has just made a couple of really useful product add-ons available to customers: the AirPods Pro pad packs and Mac Pro wheel kit. Both products, while very different, come together to be purchased separately from main equipment and facilitate customization or replacement.

Pads for AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro come with a pack of pads in three sizes: the medium size fitted and the size S and L apart. Until yesterday if a pad was lost or broken the only option was contact technical support to buy a replacement.

Now, the pad pack for AirPods Pro are available on the Apple Store Online for 9 euros. The pack, which we can buy in size S, M or L, comes with two sets of the size we choose.

Although now, with the current situation, shipping may be delayed, Apple promises next day shipments, so it is an option if we live far from an Apple Store (for now closed).

Wheel kit for Mac Pro

In the field of Mac Pro, Apple has put on sale a wheel kit so that users of this computer can add this option after the purchase. The kit price is 849 euros.

At the price level, it should be noted that when we set up a new Mac Pro With the option of wheels Apple charges us 500 euros, the extra 349 euros of the kit we are talking about correspond to the metal legs that Apple also sells separately.

Keep in mind that the passage of the legs to the wheels add about 2.5cm height to the structure. Whether we have changed our mind after the purchase and we want to go from paws to wheels or vice versa or we need a replacement we can find it in the store.

Whether changing a pad on our AirPods or a paw on our Mac Pro, Apple offers options when making changes or substitutions is appreciated.

