Mexico refused to support the agreement, and meeting participants said in a statement that the final agreement is conditional on the country’s consent.

The agreement between OPEC and other producing nations, including Russia, to boost the price of oil implies a cut of 10 million barrels per day until July, which would later be eight million a day until the end of the year, the cartel explained on Friday, noting that its approval depends on Mexico.

The OPEC and the other producing nations met in a video conference that lasted into the early hours of the morning, but apparently did not close the deal after Kuwait’s oil minister said that Mexico had blocked the proposal. Mexico it did not offer an official response to a measure that coincides with the fall in prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The OPEC He added that the proposal also contemplates a cut of six million barrels daily for 16 months from 2021.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on the eve that he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and with King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the negotiations.

"They are close to an agreement that encompasses OPEC and many other countries outside of OPEC, and we will see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House.



“There is so much production that nobody even knows what to do with it. That’s the way it is,” he added.

But in the early hours of Friday, the Kuwaiti minister, Khaled al-Fadhel, suggested that the deal was not yet done.

“At the group meeting of the OPEC which ended at 03:00, Mexico disputed the agreement of all countries to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels a day, “al-Fadhel wrote, but offered no further details.

At almost the same time, the Mexican Minister of Energy, Rocío Nahle, said on Twitter that the country proposed cutting its daily production by 100,000 barrels the next two months.

Mexico in the consensus to stabilize the price of oil at the meeting of the @OPECSecretariat has proposed a reduction of 100,000 barrels per day in the next 2 months. From 1,781 mbd of production that we reported in March 2020, we will decrease to 1,681 mbd. @GovernmentMX – Rocío Nahle (@rocionahle) April 10, 2020

Saudi state television quoted Saudi Emergía Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying the deal OPEC+ “depends” on Mexico, something that the cartel also made clear.

"The agreement is conditioned on the consent of Mexico," said OPEC.



The oil market was oversupplied after Russia and the OPEC They failed to forge a pact on production cuts in early March. According to analysts, Moscow refused to support even a moderate decline because this would have only benefited the American energy companies, which were producing at full capacity. The stalemate would harm US oil shale producers and protect market share.