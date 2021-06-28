Pacquiao’s lawyer comments on lawsuit with Paradigm Sports

PHOTO: Manny Pacquiao and Audie Attar, founder, president and CEO of Paradigm Sports Management.

Statement from Dale Kinsella: “The lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports in California state court on Friday is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming mega-fight, and it can and will fail for numerous reasons. Also, if Manny Pacquiao had known that Paradigm Sports appears not to have intended to fulfill its contractual obligations, he would never have entered into any relationship with them. Should this matter proceed beyond Friday’s presentation in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and also seek to recover his attorney’s fees. “

Paradigm Sports was reportedly representing Pacquiao in negotiating a fight against Mikey Garcia from which Pacman allegedly received a $ 3.3 million advance. They are seeking a court order to stop the announced Pacquiao-Spence fight.