Pacquiao’s fitness trainer: “Spence will take a beating”

The physical trainer of Manny pacquiao, Justin fortune, has wanted to give his forecast on the fight that the Filipino will face with the American Errol Spence, on August 21 in Las Vegas (United States).

“It’s a good fight. Spence is a great fighter, but Pacquiao is on a different level. Spence is very, very good, although I don’t think he’s as strong as Pacquiao. Manny is still incredibly fast »declared Fortune.

“It will end with a stop. He’s going to take a beating. Pacquiao has been there before. It is the biggest fight of the year. Outshine Wilder vs. Fury III », predicted the physical trainer of «Pacman».