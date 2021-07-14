Pacquiao will fight Spence Jr. on August 21

Manny pacquiao Y Errol Spence Jr. they will face the next August 21 in one of the most outstanding fights that are expected in the coming times. It will be between one of the most dominant men in boxing, the Filipino, and a Spence Jr. who is one of the great boxers of the moment.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, with 39 wins by KO) and Spence Jr. (27-0, with 21 wins by KO) will be measured by the welterweight titles of the World Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation that the latter owns. It will be in the T-Mobile of Las Vegas.

In this way, Pacquiao He will return to the ring, where he has not fought since July 2019. Since then, at 42 years old, he has been a senator in the Philippines. The boxer is aware of the risk involved in his return to one of the boxers of the moment, but has stressed that his desire to offer a show to the fans has weighed more.

In order to Spence Jr.Meanwhile, it will be the second fight since October 2019, when he suffered a traffic accident. In December 2020 he defeated Danny Garcia by unanimous decision.