Pacquiao wants to fight Crawford in Abu Dhabi next June

The Filipino fighter Manny pacquiao He is in talks to return to the ring after an absence of nearly two years, according to a source at the top promotion company Top Rank.

Pacquiao would mark his return to fight the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion, the American Terence crawford, on June 5, added the same source.

It is also noted that Pacquiao, 42, would face Crawford in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

In his last fight, in July 2019, Pacquiao (62-7-2, with 39 knockouts) defeated the American Keith thurman and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title, becoming a 12-time world champion. The WBA recently appointed Pacquiao as his “champion on hiatus.”

While Crawford, 33 (37-0, 28 KOs), who was the undisputed junior welterweight champion before moving up the division, last fought last November, knocking out Kell brook. It was the eighth consecutive victory of Crawford by KO. Pacquiao He’s been knocked out just once in his last 43 fights, since 1999.

The source also indicated that “the negotiations have taken place for a long time, and although there is not yet an assured agreement, if it is carried out, Abu Dhabi is the headquarters and the date will be June 5.”