Pacquiao vs Spence: Manny Pacquiao surprises with his speed at 42 and threatens Errol Spence

Manny Pacquaio shows his speed at 42

Manny Pacquiao gets ready to face Errol Spence on August 21. At least two months, the Filipino attempt to return successfully and snatch the welterweight belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Recently The ‘Pac-Man’ published a video on social networks where he demonstrated the hairiness he has at 42 years of age. During a training session the legendary eight-division champion brought out his skills.

Despite the veteran, Pacquaio was shown as a hard hitter and knows he must squeeze the whole game if he wants to end Spence’s undefeated. This will be Manny’s first fight since dueling Keith Thurman in July 2019.