Pacquiao vs Spence: Manny Pacquiao shows off his speed and scares before the fight against Errol Spence

Pacquiao is scared and shows off his speed. @MannyPacquiao

We are just over a month away from Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring and faces Errol Spence in a fight that few expected to take place. and that the Filipino takes it very seriously.

‘Pacman’ took to his Twitter account this Sunday morning to show off his preparation and It is seen that he has not lost the speed that led him to be the best in the world.

The years do not pass for him, also a politician, who lives his last airs in the world of professional boxing and who next August 21 he will have a tough test against one of the young promises of American sports.