Pacquiao vs Spence: Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring and confirms the fight against Errol Spence

Pacquiao vs. Spence already has a date and venue. @MannyPacquiao

The rumors were true. Through his Twitter account, the Philippine legend Manny Pacquiao confirmed his return to the ring to face Errol Spence next August.

Finally it seems that both parties reached an agreement and The fight will be on August 21 in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, where several brawls are already planned for the return to normality.

Spence will be a very tough test for Pacman, reaching an undefeated record at age 31. The American has won 27 fights, 21 by knockout, and has not lost on any occasion.

The Filipino has not entered a ring professionally since July 20, 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman at MGM in Las Vegas, so you have to wait to find out his level.