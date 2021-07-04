Pacquiao vs. Spence: Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence to fight for vacant The Ring wlterweight title

Manny Pacquiao looks to end the undefeated Errol Spence. @PBC

A belt has joined the fight between Errol Spence and Manny Pacquiao for August 21. This weekend it was confirmed that the winner will take home the The Ring’s vacant wlterweight title.

Spence He will expose the WBC and IBF belts of the category in what will be his return to the ring from the defense against Danny Garca. While for the Filipino it will be the possibility of returning to the top in the final stretch of his career.

Originally the title should be reserved for a lawsuit between the top two of the division. However in the face of failed attempts to agree to a duel with Spence and Terence Crawford, The Ring has made the decision to buckle up in the next defense of ‘The Truth’.

On the other hand, the title has been owned again, since Floyd Mayweahter vacated the crown in 2015. “Spence is without a doubt one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet right away and his skills are beyond reproach. It is a wonderful fight that is eagerly awaited all over the world, “Tom Gray, editor-in-chief of The Ring, said in a statement.

The 42-year-old veteran will return to the activity after two years of hiatus, the last time he prevailed by decision against Keith Thurman and although he is not a favorite, he hopes to surprise in Las Vegas.