Pacquiao vs Spence: Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence face each other before their fight

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence finally come face to face. @PBConFOX

It seemed like one of those combat that was talked about a lot but that could hardly be landed, however, this Sunday they saw the faces Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence before getting into the ring next August 21

The Pacman did not keep anything and pointed out that the young American is the greatest challenge of his career, so he does not need the help of Floyd Mayweather: “Errol doesn’t need Mayweather’s advice. I think Errol is better than Mayweather. He’s a better fighter than Mayweather. “

“Errol Spence doesnt need to have advice from Floyd Mayweather because I believe that Errol is better than Mayweather. I think hed teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe.” – @ MannyPacquiao # PacquiaoSpence | AUGUST 21 | FOX PPV pic.twitter.com/dvRJOP3HSr ? FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 11, 2021

Spence thanked his rival for his words and added, “This is a great compliment. Pacquiao is the type of person who can lull you to sleep. I will give you a lot of compliments, gratitude and things like that. Then as soon as the bell rings, jump on you. “

Errol acknowledged his closeness with the controversial Money: “He hasn’t contacted me yet. He’s a guy who comes close sometimes. He talks to me and things like that. Try to be my mentor, so I will definitely come closer. If he says to get close, he definitely will. “