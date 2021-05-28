Pacquiao vs. Spence: Floyd Mayweather warns Errol Spence: “Pacquiao is still very dangerous”

Mayweahter asks Errol Spence not to trust himself despite Manny Pacquiao’s age. Getty images

Errol spence He will face Manny Pacquiao on August 21 in a defense for the IBF and WBC welterweight belts. And although the American is listed as the favorite, Floyd Mayweather has called on his compatriot not to trust the age of ‘Pac-Man’.

Even if The Filipino will enter the ring at 42 years of age and with two years of inactivity, ‘Money’ warns that he still has enough power to destroy the champion’s perfect record: “It is still very dangerous”; commented for BoxingNews 24.

Pacquiao has been on hiatus since beat Thurman on the scorecards in a split fashion. For its part, ‘The Truth’ comes from imposing itself against Danny García unanimously.

It should be detailed that the ‘Pac-Man’ has not known victory via knockout since 2018, when he sent Matthysse to the canvas. For his part, Spence hopes to send his punch and strike down the veteran on his return to the ring.